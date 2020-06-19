Waite Park Man Accused of Chasing Kids With Machete
WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man was arrested for allegedly chasing several kids with a machete.
The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of 3rd Street South in Waite Park.
Police say 28-year-old Matthew Olson was chopping a tree with a machete when he stopped, looked a three kids playing, raised the blade and started to chase them.
One of the kids told a parent, who confronted Olson. While speaking with Olson, he reached into his pocket.
The parent became afraid and showed a gun, but never pointed it at Olson.
Olson was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. He faces charges of 2nd degree assault.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app