Waite Park Man Accused of Chasing Kids With Machete

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man was arrested for allegedly chasing several kids with a machete.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 200 block of 3rd Street South in Waite Park.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Olson was chopping a tree with a machete when he stopped, looked a three kids playing, raised the blade and started to chase them.

One of the kids told a parent, who confronted Olson. While speaking with Olson, he reached into his pocket.

The parent became afraid and showed a gun, but never pointed it at Olson.

Olson was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. He faces charges of 2nd degree assault.