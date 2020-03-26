Waite Park Lifts Winter Parking Restrictions

WAITE PARK -- Winter parking restrictions have been lifted in another central Minnesota city.

Waite Park Public Works Director Bill Schluenz announced this (Thursday) afternoon that the city is allowing the restrictions to expire immediately.

He says with fewer people traveling under Governor Tim Walz's Stay at Home order, and warmer weather, the restrictions do not need to be enforced through April 1st.

The City of St. Cloud also lifted their winter parking restrictions earlier this week.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app