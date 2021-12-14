Waite Park Library’s Hours Changing in 2022

WAITE PARK -- A central Minnesota library will be changing its hours in the new year.

Great River Regional Library announced Tuesday that they will be making minor adjustments to the schedule for the Waite Park Al Ringsmuth Public Library in 2022.

Starting January 3rd, the library will be opening at 10:00 a.m. on Thursdays, which is two hours earlier than the current schedule. All other days will remain the same.

Communications and Development Coordinator Breanne Johnson says the changes were made to better meet the needs of library users.

The Great River Regional Library system is made up of 32 branches across Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright Counties.

