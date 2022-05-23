Waite Park Enters Next Phase in Strategic Planning Process

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are entering the next phase in the city's Strategic Planning process.

During Monday's work session Perme and Peterson Associates, the consultants hired by the city to lead this process, presented the council with the next steps in the overall scheme in developing the plan.

Get our free mobile app

Amber Peterson says after reviewing the feedback of last month's Future Search event, there were eight guiding principles developed by the group - industrial/commercial development, transportation, environment, entertainment, housing, public safety, recreation and education.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says the event highlighted there are a lot of city policies and structures currently in place, but now it's about taking a detailed approach on how to use those structures to reach the community's desired vision.

Peterson says the next step is for the council to determine what actions are needed to take to make sure these goals are attainable.

The group will meet again next month to take a deeper dive into the city's priorities over next 3-4 years as it pertains to full strategic planning vision of 2043.