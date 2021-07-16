Waite Park Drug Bust Leads to Arrest

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park man was arrested following a drug bust Friday.

Authorities believed 31-year-old Jacob Peterson was selling cocaine throughout central Minnesota.

Investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were able to set up an undercover buy from Peterson. Authorities says Peterson was believed to be storing large amounts of cocaine at his home.

Investigators then used a search warrant in the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park. Authorities say they found 160.9 grams of cocaine, scales and other items associated with drug sales inside.

Peterson and a 27-year-old woman, Ariadne Snyder, along with a toddler were home at the time of the search.

Peterson was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. He faces charges of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance and 2nd degree drug sales.

Snyder was not taken to jail but also faces 2nd degree drug sale charges. The child was given to a relative with assistance of Stearns County Human Services.