Waite Park Company Ordered to Restore Retirement Contributions

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The owner of a Waite Park company has been ordered to pay more than $9,000 into the IRA plans of employees after allegedly failing to put their contributions into their plans or failing to remit the contributions in a timely manner.

The U.S. Department of Labor has secured a default judgment from the U.S. District Court of Minnesota against Dierkes Heating and Air, Inc.

The Labor Department says it requires the plan's custodian to take $9,259 from Todd Dierkes' individual account to restore the plan's losses and permanently prevents Dierkes or the company from serving as fiduciaries or service providers to any Employee Retirement Income Security Act-covered (ERISA) plan.

A spokesman for the Employee Benefits Security Administration says "Tthe court's action restores salary contributions that participants in the Dierkes Heating & Air SIMPLE IRA plan believed were contributed to their retirement accounts and earning interest to prepare for their future".

