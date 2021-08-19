Waite Park Baseball/Softball To Host Tryouts Next Week

The Waite Park Babe Ruth Organization is hosting tryouts for youth baseball and softball travel teams next week. The Waite Park Babe Ruth Organization includes over 40 teams allowing kids of all abilities and skills to participate in baseball and softball.

Travel teams typically play 3-5 tournaments per summer season. Most tournaments are within the Central Minnesota region or the Twin Cities metro. Waite Park baseball/softball places players on teams that best support their development and growth in the sport paired with committed and experienced coaches.

Get our free mobile app

Softball: KWIK TRIP FIELDS

● 8U-10U: August 24th, 6:00 - 8:00

● 12U: August 25th, 5:45- 8:15

● 8U-12U: Make-up tryouts August 31st 6:00-8:00

● 14U: Make-up tryouts August 16th, 6:00 - 8:00

● 16-18U: Make-up tryouts August 16th, 6:00 - 8:00

Baseball: MAIN COMPLEX

● 9 year olds: August 30th, 6:00 - 7:15

● 10 year olds: August 30th, 7:45 - 9:00

● 11 year olds: August 31st, 6:00 - 7:15

● 12 year olds: August 31st, 7:45 - 9:00

● 13 year olds: September 1st, 6:00 - 7:15

● 14 year olds: September 1st, 7:45 - 9:00

For more information about Waite Park Babe Ruth and to register for try-outs visit

waiteparkbaberuth.com.