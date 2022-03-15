Waite Park Apartment Development Gets Council Approval

WAITE PARK -- A two-story apartment development cleared its final hurdle.

Waite Park officials unanimously approved last week the preliminary and final plat for Riverview Lofts, located in front of Anton's restaurant. With the approval, permits can be issued for construction of the project.

Property owner Jim Rakhshani says the scenic view, quite surroundings and easy access were the main reasons for choosing the location.

The two-story, 16-unit multi-family building will consist of one and two bedroom units, all with a den and private balcony, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plan.

Riverview lofts are primarily designed for the working professional and all amenities to work at home. The spacious floor plans offer the luxury of superior interior design, with sharp details such as the ash-grey hardwood flooring, beautiful decorative fireplace, custom cabinetry, in-unit washer/dryers and generous closets. No feature has been neglected.

Rakhshani says availability of building materials and ever changing costs make it difficult to predict the overall cost and timing of the project.

If all goes well, he hopes the lofts are completed by early fall.