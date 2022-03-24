WACOSA Executive Director To Retire in September

WAITE PARK -- WACOSA Executive Director Steve Howard has announced he will be retiring this fall.

Howard has spent the last 14 years in his role, after working 36 years in Human Services.

Get our free mobile app

During his tenure, Howard has help developed the organizations first Autism Spectrum Disorders Program, helped create the ThriftWorks! Thrift Store, and expanded the organization from four to six service locations.

What an amazing honor to have played a part in the most recent chapter of the WACOSA legacy. I could not be more proud of the individuals we serve and the amazing professionals who provide these services. I wish WACOSA all the best for an amazing and dynamic future.

Howard's last day at WACOSA will be September 30th. He says he's looking forward to spending more time fishing, traveling and continuing consulting work.

The Board of Directors have started the process of filling his position and hope to make it a seamless transition in leadership.