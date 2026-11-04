UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the final results from the St. Cloud Area School District and the Sartell-St. Stephen School District races.

St. Cloud Area School District

Heather Weems - 17,941

Al Dahlgren - 13,557

Vincent Miles - 13,269

Robert Galler jr. - 12.684

Sonia Eizenhofer - 12.559

Steven Schiller - 11,104

Weems, Dahlgren, and Miles are elected to the school board.

Sartell-St. Stephen School District

Chris Chamberlain - 4,809

Nate Crowe - 4,675

Emily Larson - 4,356

Randall Kight - 4,241

Jen Smith - 3,955

Chamberlain, Crowe, and Larson are elected to the school board.