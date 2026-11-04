Election Results: St. Cloud Area School Board Races
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the final results from the St. Cloud Area School District and the Sartell-St. Stephen School District races.
St. Cloud Area School District
Heather Weems - 17,941
Al Dahlgren - 13,557
Vincent Miles - 13,269
Robert Galler jr. - 12.684
Sonia Eizenhofer - 12.559
Steven Schiller - 11,104
Weems, Dahlgren, and Miles are elected to the school board.
Sartell-St. Stephen School District
Chris Chamberlain - 4,809
Nate Crowe - 4,675
Emily Larson - 4,356
Randall Kight - 4,241
Jen Smith - 3,955
Chamberlain, Crowe, and Larson are elected to the school board.
Sartell Gallery
See pictures of Sartell new and old.