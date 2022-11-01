Voting Open for Annual Sartell Choice Awards

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell residents are encouraged to cast their vote in an online contest.

The Sartell Chamber is holding their annual contest which recognizes local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for the community.

The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Healthcare Professional of the Year, Education Professional of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

Voting is open through Friday. Winners will be announced on November 10th at a special luncheon at the Water's Church.