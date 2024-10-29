Here’s How You Can Cast Your Ballot Any Day Through Election Day in Minnesota
Happy Election Season!
We're getting down to the wire in this year's election. Tuesday, November 5th is your last chance to vote in this year's election. But with just a week to go, how can YOU vote in Minnesota -- any day you want right through Election Day?
Vote Early By Mail
You CAN still vote by mail, but election officials are recommending that if you can't get your ballot into the USPS mail today (Tuesday, October 29th), you should either return it by FedEx or UPS OR drop it off at a designated ballot drop box or at the local election office or polling place.
IMPORTANT: You ballot will not be counted if it's received after Election Day, November 5th.
If you want to make sure your ballot is received, you can track it through the Minnesota Secretary of State's Ballot Tracker.
Vote Early in Person
Don't want to deal with lines of people on Election Day? No worries. Vote early. Like today -- or any day leading up to Election Day.
There are a number of locations for you to vote each day right up until Election day.
Find your county and see a list of locations.
Also -- according to the Secretary of State's website -- there are special hours in this final week of voting, including:
Tuesday, October 29 -- until 7 pm
Wednesday, October 30 -- normal business hours
Thursday, October 31 -- normal business hours
Friday, November 1 -- normal business hours
Saturday, November 2 -- 9 am to 3 pm
Sunday, November 3 -- 9 am to 3 pm
Monday, November 4 -- until 5 pm
Tuesday, November 5 -- 7 am to 8 pm
Vote on Election Day
If you didn't early/absentee vote, not problem. You can go old school and vote on Election Day Tuesday.
The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office has an extensive guide to polling places, registration information and other vital information on casting your vote on Election Day.
Overall, if you're casting a vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th, know that:
- Most polling places are open from 7 am to 8 pm.
- As long as you're in line by closing time at 8 pm, you can cast a vote.
- If you're already registered to vote, great! If not, you can register to vote at the polling place. Find out what you'll need to bring with you.
And always remember, in the words of CBS Newsman Bob Schieffer's mom: "Voting makes you feel big and strong."
