Last Minute Voter Information for Minnesotans

Where to Vote:

Visit this link, type in your zip code or search by county. It will tell you where your polling place is.

When to Vote:

For state and federal elections polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. For city, town or school only elections the polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 pm, you will be able to vote, even if you don't get to the front of the line until after 8 pm.

There are a few exceptions to this rule. In elections that are only for cities, towns, and/or school districts, polling places located in the metropolitan area do not have to open until 10 am Those outside the metropolitan area do not have to open until 5 pm.

It is also important to note that towns with less than 500 registered voters are not required to open until 10 am but most choose to open at 7 am.

Do I Need to Register?

If you are not registered to vote, don't panic. You still can go to vote today. Find your polling place and bring proof of your current address. See a list of all the types of ID and documents you can bring. If you have already registered to vote, your name will be on a list of voters.

Check Your Outfit:

Remember that in the polling place, you can't wear any campaign t-shirts, buttons orany other items which relate to specific candidates, official political parties, or anything on the ballot that day. You will need to either cover up or remove those items while in the polling place.

Get out and make your voice heard today. For more information on voting in Minnesota, check out this website.

