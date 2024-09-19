With less than 7 weeks until the general election, the major political parties are burning through their money.

They're spending on TV, radio, direct mail, social media, rallies and boots-on-the-ground canvassing. All to get out the vote.

None of these efforts are cheap.

And in an election year with so much going on, the political parties are asking for donations both large and small.

But did you know in Minnesota, if you donate to a political party or certain candidates for office, you can get some of your donation reimbursed by the State of Minnesota?

According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, you can request a "Political Contribution Refund" for making a campaign or political party contribution.

Get our free mobile app

You can apply for a refund if you give money to qualified candidates for:

You can also give to qualified political parties, including:

You have to be a US citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Minnesota.

The refund is good for contributions made during the 2024 calendar year.

The maximum refund is $75 for an individual, and up to $150 for a married couple filing a joint application.

You'll have to fill out some paperwork to get your refund. But the form is at the Revenue Department's website.

This isn't a tax credit -- it's a refund that you can have automatically deposited in your bank account.

So when you're asked for a political contribution as we near the November 5th General Election, you know you could get some -- or all -- of your contribution back from the State of Minnesota.

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

Highest-paying jobs in St. Cloud that don't require a college degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in St. Cloud that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker