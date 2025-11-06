November 8, 1932 - November 5, 2025

Services celebrating the life of ExaDay LaVonne “Vonnie” Olsen, age 92 of St. Cloud, will take place at 11 AM on Monday, November 17, 2025, at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. E. LaVonne “Vonnie” Olsen died Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Arrangements are being entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Vonnie was born November 8, 1932, in St. Peter, MN, to Harold B. and Grace (Swenson) Engesser. She married Robert R. “Bob” Olsen on February 21, 1953, in St Peter, MN.

Vonnie and Bob started their family in Albert Lea, MN, and moved to St. Cloud in 1964, where she raised her four children before starting her work career. She started as a secretary at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and then moved to Lutheran Campus Ministry at St. Cloud State University, where she directed programming for students. Vonnie then decided it was time to get the higher education degree she always wanted. She studied at Metropolitan State Univ and graduated with a degree in Counseling. She put that degree to use and worked for a number of years providing counseling and leading group sessions for the women’s shelter in Milaca, MN. Vonnie was a long-time member of Salem Lutheran Church.

Vonnie enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Branson, MO, Sedona, AZ, and her beloved Puerto Vallarta. Time at the family cabin was treasured, and the family enjoyed many homemade pies from the fantastic pie baker she was. Vonnie was a terrific card player, especially buck euchre, cribbage, 31, and bridge. Her bridge group friends were important and valued throughout her life.

Her family was her focus, and we have many beautiful memories. She made Christmas traditions magical for our family. Vonnie played the piano to lead the family in singing Christmas carols, and she especially loved the family band. She guided all of her children into lifelong music.

Vonnie loved her morning coffee while sitting in her 4-season porch. She had many talents, including sewing, creative arts, and music. She loved watching Jeopardy at night, 5 o’clock wine time, making Christmas cookies and lefse with her daughters, going to the casino with her son, and traveling with her daughters and family. Our memories of our mother will be cherished, and we will all be trying to perfect her recipes in years to come.

Survivors include her children Steven (Debra Ost) Olsen of Mendota Heights, MN and their children Kristian (Leah) Ost Olsen, Matthew (Jenne) Ost Olsen, Lauren (Derick) Johnson; Robbin (Lyle Beumer) Olsen of Cambridge, MN and her children Aaron (Amanda) Benes, Kelley (Ian) Benes; Therese Melrose of St. Cloud, MN and her daughter Ellen (Jamal); Kimberly (Richard Schulz) Olsen of Stillwater, MN; 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, parents, sister Diane Braun, and brother Harold Engesser.

A special thanks to Mike and Wendy Holman, dear friends and neighbors of Vonnie, for their unwavering friendship, love, and support they have given her over the years, and to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, for honoring our mother during her last days.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Salem Lutheran Church.