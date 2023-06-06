Vonetta Marie Kennedy, 87, St. Cloud

February 28, 1936 - June 2, 2023

Vonetta Marie Kennedy, age 87, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.

Funeral Service for Vonetta will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud immediately followed by an Eastern Star Service. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM at Church. Private urn placement will be in North Star Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Vonetta was born on February 28, 1936, in Kim, Colorado, the oldest child of Burnece and Alva Chandler. She attended schools in Springfield, Colorado, and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1954. She worked at First National Bank in Springfield for a year and then attended Colorado State College of Education in Greeley, Colorado where she received a BA Degree in 1959 and an MA in 1962. She taught in CO, NE, and MN.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, TOPS of St. Cloud, St. Cloud Heritage Quilters, Granite Chapter #5 of St. Cloud, and Kedron Chapter #120, Order of the Eastern Star.

Vonetta ran her craft and quilt business for many, many years. She was known as the “scrubber lady” who made and sold over 10,000 scrubbers.

Vonetta married Keith Kennedy in 1959 and they celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2019. She is survived by her husband Keith; son, Steve (Ann) Kennedy of St. Cloud; MN; daughters, Dr. Cynthia Kennedy of Billings, MT, and Shannon Kennedy of Minneapolis, MN; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry of Springfield, CO.