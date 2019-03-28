Volunteers Wanted for Waite Park Reserve Officer Program

WAITE PARK -- Applications are now being accepted for anyone wanting to be a reserve police officer for the Waite Park Police Department.

The Reserve Officer program is a volunteer, non-paid position to assist police officers on various non-critical calls for service.

Volunteers will wear a uniform and be trained on police related issues.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid driver's license, can be a resident of any city, and must be able to pass a background check.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says you don't have be looking for a career in law enforcement to join. He hopes to have a roster of about 10-15 people by June 1st.