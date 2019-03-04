Waite Park Police Chief To Create Reserve Officer Program

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud has some big goals for his department this year. He says he's in the process of building a reserve officer program.

A reserve officer is a non-licensed volunteer who would assist police officers with tasks such as directing traffic or crowd control during large events. Bentrud says he is looking for about 10-15 people to get the group going.

I'm thinking if we can identify members of our reserve program, I'm hoping to start training this fall so we are ready by spring.

Bentrud says he felt a need for the program once the amphitheater project became reality.

The reserve officers will be an adjunct to full-time police officers. If they see something suspicious or see a medical that happens they are able to provide initial support but get a licensed officer there to take over.

Waite Park would join St. Cloud and Sartell as departments to have a reserve officer program.

Bentrud says you don't have to be a citizen of Waite Park to become a reserve officer.

If you're interested you're asked to contact the Waite Park Police department at 320-251-6300.