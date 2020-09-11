Vivian J. MaKarrall, 86, St. Cloud

January 18, 1934 – September 9, 2020

Vivian Jean MaKarrall, age 86, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Cherrywood Assisted Living of St. Cloud.

A celebration of Vivian’s life will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be at 2:00 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 in Lamberton City Cemetery, Lamberton, MN.

Vivian was born January 18, 1934 in Lamberton, MN the daughter of Oscar and Dorothy (Herzberg) Westerlund. She graduated from Lamberton High School in 1952. On December 20, 1952 Vivian was united in marriage to Ronald MaKarrall at First United Methodist Church in Lamberton. They lived in and around Lamberton and Hibbing for several years, moving to St. Cloud in 1963 where Ron worked for Lystad’s Exterminating. In 1982 they moved to LaPorte, MN where they owned and operated the Popple Bar until moving back to St. Cloud in 1996.

Survivors include her children, Ron (Kathy) MaKarrall Jr.; Doreen (William) Strawsburg; brothers, Dean (Brone) Westerlund; Dwayne (Marilyn) Westerlund; daughters-in-law, Jean MaKarrall and Denise MaKarrall; 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron MaKarrall in 1999, sons, Steve and Michael MaKarrall both in 2018; daughter, Denise Henry and her husband Mick both in 2012; and sister, Janice Roiger in 1999.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation.