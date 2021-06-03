Virtual Open House Available for Hwy 23 North Gap Project

RICHMOND -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants you to check out a virtual open house of the Highway 23 North Gap project that's scheduled to start next year.

The north gap is a 9-mile stretch of highway between Richmond and Paynesville that hasn't been turned into a four-lane divided roadway yet.

Due to the extensive nature of the project, it will take two seasons to complete it and require a significant detour.

The two-lane to four-lane expansion received funding through the Corridors of Commerce program which sets aside money for projects which have a significant impact on the state's economy through the shipping of products and goods.

The virtual open house will be available until June 11th and includes project details, the roadway layout, information on detours, and the chance to make comments.