Virginia R. (Stumpf) Isaacson, 86, Little Falls

December 26, 1932 - January 4, 2019

Virginia R. (Stumpf) Isaacson, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls died Friday, January 4 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 11 at 1:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Virginia R. Stumpf was born December 26, 1932 in Pierz, Minnesota to the late Frank and Bertha (Tschida) Stumpf. She attended school in Pierz, MN. She was united in marriage to Glenn Curtis Isaacson on May 16, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Virginia was a house keeper for many years throughout the Morrison County area. She enjoyed reading, crafts, quilting, refinishing furniture, woodworking, gardening and feeding and watching birds.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shirley (Steve) Nelson of Little Falls, Carol (Jim) Surma) of Moorhead, Brenda (Jim) Schultz of Isanti, Anita Scepurek of Burnsville; son-in-law, Robert Karnowski; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Frank, Jr, (Carol) Stumpf of Roseville, Ralph (Mary) Stumpf of Kansas City, MO, Rita Strempke of Minneapolis, Elaine Drellack of Detroit, MI, JoAnn Moody of Princeton, Lola Ring of Little Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn on August 28, 1999; daughter, Donna Karnowski; granddaughter, Sheri Lea Karnowski; sisters, Mary Schlichting, Alice Olesh, Lois Wilinski, Patty Osmond, Margaret Dowell and Bertha Woodward; brothers, Al Stumpf and Gary Clements and Laverne Bzdok.