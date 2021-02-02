Virgil Kalthoff, 81, Richmond

May 29, 1939 - February 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN for Virgil Kalthoff age 81, who died Monday, February 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be 10:45-11:45 a.m. Friday at the church.

Virgil was born on May 29, 1939 in Farming, MN to John and Gertrude (Jacobs) Kalthoff. He served in the Army and the Army Reserves and then worked in the Twin Cities doing construction, eventually returning to the family farm. He married Mary Berger on May 30, 1968 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. He started Virgil’s Vigorena with his wife Mary, which is still in business. Virgil valued the feed business and farming, especially all the interactions he had with his customers & other farmers. Virgil got a kick out of telling stories, jokes & just loved to laugh, talk & visit. He enjoyed working in his shop doing a variety of things such as fixing things, designing, fabricating & welding. He loved playing softball (so much so that he played until he was 65) and he treasured the camaraderie with his teammates. He had a passion for snowmobiling and he would eventually be in some races and on a pit crew. Virgil also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and drives with his family. He loved John Deere, anything Ford, and NASCAR, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Virgil was a member of Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic Aide, Farming Lions, NRA, Minnesota Small Business Association and St. Catherine’s Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Shelly (Mark) Vander Eyk and Ella, Debbie (Bill) Larson, Tammy (John) Gilk and Nick and Avery; siblings, Laura Klaphake, Eileen (Don) Thomes, Leona (Wayne) Klein, Irene (Gary) Plantenberg, Helen (Skeeter) Brossard, Rita (Jerry) Reitmeier; sister-in-law, Helen Wessels.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Florina (Marcus) Schlangen, Clotilda (Richard) Fleischhacker, Benno (Margie) Kalthoff and Kenneth Kalthoff; brother-in-law, Art Klaphake.