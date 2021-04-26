Virgil Joseph Burg, 87, Long Prairie

December 7, 1933 – April 22, 2021

Virgil Joseph Burg passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021, at the Long Prairie nursing home after a long battle with Alzheimers. Funeral mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala on April 26th, at 11:00AM, with Father David Grundman as celebrant. Virgil was born on December 7, 1933 to Leo and Clara (Schaefer) Burg. His love of farming started at the farm he was raised on, which was near St. Martin.

Virgil married Rose Gerads in St. Anthony, on May 9, 1962. After working in the granite quarries of Cold Spring for a few years, he was able to return to dairy farming and also raised hogs and chickens. Virgil and Rose farmed for nearly 50 years near Upsala, before turning the farm over to their son, Allen. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting on the deck, watching the antics of the chickens as they grazed around the yard.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Rose, and children: Ken (Marlene) of New York Mills; Karen (Loran) Wolbeck of Grey Eagle; Shirley (Marvin) Wensmann of Upsala; Cindy (Kevin) Banks of St. Cloud, and Allen of Upsala. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and siblings: Ramona (Bernard) Stang, Marilyn Neary, Beatrice (Ken) Schmidt, David Burg, Dennis (Wynn) Burg, Victor (Evie) Burg, Victoria Burg, and Harvey (Jan) Burg.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Clara Burg, his mother and father-in-law, Nick and Dora Gerads, brother-in-law, Don Neary, sister-in-law Sharon Burg, and God-son, Daniel Wielenberg.

“This Is Not Good Bye, Only See You Later”