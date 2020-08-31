Violinist Uses Musical Gift to Bring Smiles to Senior Residents

ST. CLOUD -- A local musician is using his talents to spread some cheer to residents affected most by the pandemic.

Gabriel Dalhoff has spent the summer playing his violin outside of several senior living facilities in the St. Cloud area.

He says as soon as some restrictions started to lift, he started calling around to set up some outdoor concerts to places that would enjoy some live entertainment.

I was like we could go outside, I could go around the building, I can do what ever you need me to do to make it work. The first time we were there the residents, who hadn't had live music in months, were really excited and it just worked out really well.

Dalhoff plays at least once a month, most recently at St. Benedict's Community in St. Cloud and Chateau Waters in Sartell.

He says he's thrilled to be able to use his musical abilities to help bring joy to others.

As much as it seems like my music can bless them, they bless me as well and being able to give back is such a great thing.

Dalhoff says he plans to continue to hold his outdoor concerts through at least October.

He says he's also looking into some creative ways to continue to bring live music to residents during the winter months.