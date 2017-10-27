Violet R. Meagher, 83, St. Wendel

September 21, 1934 - October 24, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Violet R. Meagher, age 83, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Violet died Tuesday morning at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Violet was born in Holdingford, MN to Valentine and Frances (Blascziek) Jarnot. She married Dennis Meagher on September 22, 1952 in St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Holdingford. Violet wore many hats: wife, mother, homemaker, tractor driver, and secretary for the family auction and real estate business. She also worked part time at Hallmark for 23 years. Violet was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church Choir and Christian Women. Violet was a huge Minnesota sports fanatic who also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and fishing. She was a fantastic cook and hostess, and everyone was always welcome at her table. Her caring ways will never be forgotten.

Violet is survived by her husband Dennis of 65 years; children, Carol (Chuck) Ferguson, Rick (Cheri), Janet (Don) Rothstein, John (Connie), Lynn Poole, Colleen, Kevin, Kristie, sister; Marlene Gill, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and two on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter; Kathy Meagher (2008), siblings; John Jarnot, Louis Jarnot, Hedwig Kiley, Katherine Abrahamson, Jean Waletzko.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.