May 26, 1937 - June 25, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN for Viola “Vi” Kalthoff age 88. She died on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Round Lake Senior Living in Arden Hills, MN surrounded by family. Rev. Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN with parish prayers at 4:00 pm. Visitation also on the day of the funeral from 9:00 to 10:30 am at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Vi was born on May 26, 1937, to Henry and Frances (Braegelman) Torborg in Richmond, MN. She attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Cold Spring and graduated from Stanbrook Hall High School in Duluth, MN in 1955. She then worked for 5 years at Dezurik, Inc.

Vi was united in marriage on September 3, 1960, to Bernard “Ben” Kalthoff at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. After their marriage, they made their home in Waite Park, MN where they raised their five children. Vi later worked part time at Sears, American General Loan Co., and Stearns County Auditor’s Office.

Vi and Ben were long-time members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She was a strong woman of faith and a prayer warrior. She taught CCD, Reverence for Life, and coordinated St. Joseph’s Craft and Bake Sale for many years. Vi and Ben also helped prepare 19 couples for marriage. Her hobbies included reading, golf, and playing cards. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, baking and especially beating anyone in cards.

In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by; her husband Ben; siblings and their spouses; Alice (Alois) Lauer, Norb (Mary Helen) Torborg, Bernice (Ralph) Evens, Alfred Torborg, Jerome Torborg, Monica (Ralph) Buerman, Trudy Torborg; sisters-in-law, Joanne Torborg, Emmy Torborg, and Kathy Torborg.

She is survived by; her children, Marlene (Jon) Kainz of Lino Lakes, MN, Steve (Kay) Kalthoff of Lino Lakes, MN, Mark (Siri) Kalthoff of Apple Valley, MN, Brian (Tracy) Kalthoff of Shoreview, MN, Kathy (John) Morrow of Lake Elmo, MN; grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Shannon, Jaq, Caleb, Rachel, Karel, Kari, Kasey, Sean, Tae, Scott, Molly, Abigail, Ben, and Augie; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Sr. Mary Josephine Torborg, Herb Torborg, and Urban Torborg; sisters-in-law, Dolores Torborg, and Ginny Torborg; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family requests memorials to the Poor Clare’s Monastery at 421 4th Street South, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.