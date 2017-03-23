Viola G. “Vi” Kunkel, 92, St. Cloud

October 23, 1924 - March 22, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Viola G. “Vi” Kunkel, age 92, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond with family by her side. Reverend Thomas Knoblach and Reverend Gregory Lieser will concelebrate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Viola was born on October 23, 1924 to Hubert and Barbara (Landwehr) Klaverkamp in St. Augusta, Minnesota. She attended St. Cloud Technical Senior High School, graduating in 1942. She married Victor J. Kunkel on May 6, 1947 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Vi was an avid craftswoman who loved to quilt and sew. She also enjoyed baking, going for walks around Pearl Lake, and swimming, but don’t dare get her hair wet.

Viola is survived by her children, Gary (Sharon) of St. Joseph, Jean (Ray) Schwartz, of St. Cloud, Roger (Pat) of St. Cloud, Joe (Vicki) of Pearl Lake; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Ernest, of St. Augusta and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor on October 14, 2014; and brothers, Louie and Norbert.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and the staff of Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond for the exceptional care given to our family.