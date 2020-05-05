Viola Catherine (Weber) Guggenberger, 101, Sauk Rapids

June 27, 1918 - May 1, 2020

Viola Catherine (Weber) Guggenberger 101 years old, passed away from natural causes, at the Good Shepherd Community, Sauk Rapids, MN. on May 1st, 2020.

A private family service will be held at the St. Boniface Cemetery, Cold Spring, MN.

Viola was born on June 27, 1918, in St. Cloud, MN, the 7th of nine children born to John and Elizabeth (Walters) Weber. Viola was the last surviving child of John and Elizabeth Weber.

Until moving to the Good Shepherd Community in 2004, Viola lived her entire life in Cold Spring, MN. She married Edmund Guggenberger on Sept. 4, 1937 in Cold Spring and raised five children. Viola loved gardening, especially her many flower beds, but more than that she loved cooking and baking. After her husband’s death Viola worked for over 20 years at the Cold Spring Granite Guest Houses. As a Head Cook at these facilities, she loved making people from around the world smile with her culinary expertise and gentle manner. She was a member of the St. Boniface Church, Confraternity of Christian Mothers and American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund in 1972; her son, Charles in 2016, and two grandchildren, Jeff and Jodi Guggenberger.

She is survived by her children, Leonard (Ann), Red Wing, MN, David (Barb), Waite Park, MN, Sharon (Thomas) Rausch, Hiawassee, GA, Gary (Pam), Bemidji, MN, Daughter in-law; Carol Guggenberger, Marietta GA;10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.