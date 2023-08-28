Viola A. Blonigen, 87, St. Cloud

February 20, 1936 - August 24, 2023



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Viola A. Blonigen, age 87 of St. Cloud who passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Viola was born February 20, 1936 to Anton and Julia (Schreier) Loehlein in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm near Upsala and attended elementary and high school in Upsala. She also attended a year of school at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. After schooling, she was employed at an insurance company in Minneapolis. She married Adelbert Blonigen on September 5th, 1970 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany. They resided in St. Cloud and were members of St. Peter’s Parish, where Viola was active in the adult mixed choir, served as a eucharistic minister, and was a member and past secretary of St. Peter’s Christian Women. She also volunteered at funeral luncheons and was active with the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, attending their annual conventions and Spring spiritual retreats. Viola provided daycare in her home and later was employed at Aria Communications and volunteered at the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.

Viola had a great love for her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked to visit her children and grandchildren often. She enjoyed being with them and attending their activities. Viola also enjoyed concerts and music, dancing, reading, baking and handwriting.

Viola is survived by children, Dr. Florian Blonigen of St. Cloud, Dr. Lisa LaForest (Mark) of Minneapolis, Dr. Brian Blonigen (Carrie) of Downers Grove, IL, and Dr. Daniel Blonigen (Candice Meng) of San Mateo, CA; grandchildren, Sabrina, Alexandra, Elliot Ann, Brendan, Olive and Edward; sisters, Dorothy Utecht, Alice (Joseph) Nordmann; and sister-in-law Ethel Loehlein.

She was preceded in death by husband, Adelbert; her parents; brothers, Gilbert and Ralph; brother-in-law, Joseph Utecht; and granddaughter, Ruby LaForest.