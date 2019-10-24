Vincent “Butch” C. Skudlarek, 65, Sauk Rapids

February 19, 1954 - October 23, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 29, 2019 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Valentine “Butch” C. Skudlarek, age 65, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Edge will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church. Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church prayers will be at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Valentine “Butch” Skudlarek was born February 19, 1954 in St. Cloud to Ervin & Marian (Smoley) Skudlarek. He married Marlys Jensen on September 17, 1977 in Olivia. Butch was an Oven Operator at Pan O Gold Baking in St. Cloud for 32 years and a custodian with the Sauk Rapids/Rice School District for 13 years. Butch enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, four wheeling, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a hard worker, family orientated, easy going, and cared for his friends.

Survivors include his wife, Marlys of Rice; children, Sheila (Thanh Nguyen) of Sartell, Jeremy of St. Stephen, and Angela (Lucas) Hollenbach of Rice; sisters and brother, Sharon Manks of St. Cloud, Christie (Mike) Petersen of Burlington, WA, Danny (Lisa) Skudlarek of Bemidji, and Laurie Alligah of the Twin Cities; and grandchildren, Darian, Kenzie, Lexi, Jade, Hallie, Aubrie, Ava, Belle, and Maddux. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kathy Huben.