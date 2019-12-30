Vikings to Face Saints in New Orleans Wildcard Weekend

The NFL playoff picture is set following the final week of the regular season games, and the Minnesota Vikings are headed to New Orleans this weekend.

The game is scheduled for Noon this Sunday in New Orleans.

The Vikings and Saints have developed a bitter playoff history over the past decade, featuring everything from 'bounty-gate' to the 'Minneapolis Miracle.'

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints (13-3) enter the NFC playoffs as the #3 seed. The Minnesota Vikings (10-6) are the #6 seed. San Francisco and Green Bay secured the first two seed's and first round playoff byes.

The Vikings are early 8 point underdogs in Sunday's game

The Vikings and Saints will kickoff at Noon CT Sunday (1/5) from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. (TV: FOX, Radio AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON)