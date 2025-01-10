NFL Moves Rams vs. Viking Playoff Game to Arizona

LOS ANGELES (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Vikings and L-A Rams will play the N-F-C Wild Card game Monday night at the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area forced the N-F-L to move the first-round playoff matchup to State Farm Stadium in Glendale Thursday night.

Some members of the Rams staff had their homes impacted by the fires.

The league said it had concerns about air quality in Southern California, the strain put on the community, and possible demands on police and fire departments.

Monday night's game will be broadcast on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON.