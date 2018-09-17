Vikings Cut Loose Carlson, Sign Former Cowboys Kicker

EAGAN -- A day after rookie kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field goals (two to win the game in overtime) against the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings have cut him loose.

According to multiple reports, including NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have cut Carlson and signed former Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey.

Bailey, who was let go by the Cowboys before the season, has been said to turn down multiple offers since his release and was waiting for the "right team."