Souhan; Vikings Play Poorly But Win [PODCAST]

The Vikings posted a 27-24 overtime win over Jacksonville Sunday to improve to 6-6 and for the moment claim the 7th seed in the upcoming NFC playoffs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings didn't play well for much of the day on offense or defense and the special teams missed kicks really caused some problems too. Jim says he isn't too concerned yet about Dan Bailey says this was just a bad game. He says Bailey has had a great season to this point.

The Vikings are tied with Arizona for the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC at 6-6 and hold the tie-break over the Cardinals. Jim says the Vikings will likely need to win at Tampa Bay Sunday to give themselves a good chance of making it. He says the Cardinals could lose 2 to 3 of their remaining games but you cannot count on that. The Bears, Lions and 49ers remain in contention for a wildcard spot as well.

The Gopher women's basketball team was blown out by Drake 99-66 Sunday and is now 1-1. Jim says the Gophers didn't play defense and their offense wasn't good either. He says teams needs more time to play together. The Gopher men's basketball team is 4-0 after posting a win over North Dakota Friday night. Jim says they will face their toughest test of the season Tuesday night when they play Boston College as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Timberwolves added former NBA head coach Rudy Tomjonavich as a consultant. Jim says the Wolves continue to add quality people to the organization and he says the roster actually has lots of talent.