Victoria Nadine Budig, 79, St. Cloud

May 13, 1942 - December 2, 2021

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud for Victoria Nadine Budig, age 79 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Anoka. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Vicky was born May 13, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Nicholas and Irene (Kintzley) Karras. She married Bernard Budig on September 13, 1969 in Watertown, South Dakota. Vicky touched the hearts and minds of all that knew her, she’ll be greatly missed.

Vicky is survived by her children, Fritz (Stacie) of Buffalo and Ann (David Bliss) Budig of Coon Rapids; step-children, Joyce Bergman of Plymouth and Rita Budig of St. Louis Park; two grandchildren, Ashley and Nolan; and nine step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; step-sons, Steven and James; other relatives and friends.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.