Victoria M. Landowski, 67, Holdingford

October 11, 1951 – February 5, 2019

Victoria Mae Landowski, age 67, Holdingford, MN, lost her battle with cancer, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Service will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Victoria was born October 11, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN to Daniel and Mavis (Ellison) Landowski.

Survivors include her daughters, Rachel (Todd) Schwartz of Holdingford, MN; Suzanne (Brad Bahner) Finlayson of Little Falls, MN; Bobby (David Wisted) Gohman of Foley, MN; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter and one on the way; brothers, Jay (Mary Lou) Landowski of Winona, MN and Lonnie (Judy Kruse) Landowski of Sartell, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Andrew Bahner.

Memorials are preferred to Coborn Cancer Center.