Victor W. Haas, 90, Princeton

July 8, 1929 - August 15, 2019

Victor Haas was born on July 8, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a child, Victor lived in Minneapolis for a short time until his family moved to Crown, Minnesota. Victor attended Christian Day School through 8th grade and 9th grade in St. Francis, Minnesota. Victor worked on the family farm and worked for the neighbors until joining the army from 1950-1953. After the army, Victor met Darlene Myers on November 26, 1953 and were married November 27, 1954 and were married for over 64 years. Victor worked at Minneapolis Box Spring and Mattress Factory, Odegards Garage in Princeton and Federal Cartridge in Anoka, Minnesota until his retirement in 1990.

Victor is survived by his wife Darlene; 8 Children; Kathy (Bob) Soderholm, Arlene, Mary Kay, Mike (Michele) Haas, Lisa (Joe) Teague, Greg (Kathy) Haas, Kim and Kristi; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and his brother Marvin Haas.

Victor is preceded in death by his parents; Harry and Anna Haas and Baby Girl Haas, Sister-in-Law Laurel Suk, Brother-in-Law James Myers.