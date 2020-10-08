Victor “Vic” Hemmesch, 56, Richmond

March 22, 1964 - October 6, 2020

A Drive Thru Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond for Victor Hemmesch, age 56, who died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Victor was born on March 22, 1964 in Richmond, MN to Harold and Leona (Ruegemer) Hemmesch. He married Elizabeth Krenz on November 19, 1993 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Vic farmed most of his life and owned and operated Spoden Septic Service for 10 years. He loved being with family and friends, hunting, snowmobiling, loving on the grandkids, amongst many other things. Vic was a member of the River of Life Church, Richmond Lions, Country Snow Cruisers and Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Beth; children, Erin and Tom “TJ” Morton; grandchildren, Rylie and Nash; siblings, Jerome, Margee Keller, Janet (Nick) Keller, Tom (Renae), Ann Lucas, Barb (Mathew) Walz, George (Joni), Sue (Pete) Dingmann, Linda (Bob) Schmitz, Joyce (Jim) Backes, James (Sheila).

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael and Elmer; and his grandson, Landon.