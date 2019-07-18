Victor “Vic” E. Mastley, 95, Princeton

December 24, 1923 - July 16, 2019

Victor “Vic” E. Mastley passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN, at the age of 95. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in St. Vincent’s Cemetery in Osseo at a later date.

Victor Ernest Mastley was born on December 24, 1923, to Joseph and Rose (Schumm) Mastley in St. Michael. After graduating from Buffalo High School, Vic was married to sweetheart Wilma Louise Griepp on June 19, 1948, and together they raised four children. He was the owner and operator of Mastley Construction and grew his business over five generations of builders. Vic walked strongly in his faith as a member of St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Osseo. All of his life, Vic had an appreciation for being a pilot and continued his love of flying until his last days. He also enjoyed making furniture for his family, building machines, building speedboats and a camper, hunting, and fishing. Vic will be remembered for mentoring and spreading wisdom to so many people and touching the lives of all who knew him. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend to many.

Vic is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Wilma of Princeton; children, Vicki (Ron) Westby of Milaca, Jeff (Barb) Mastley of Nevis, Tom Mastley of Nevis, and Pat (Christine) Mastley of Princeton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Earl Mastley of Atlanta, GA, and Rita Nadeau of Champlin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Clarence, Luverna, Mel, Betty, Barbara, and Alvin.