July 24, 1931 - January 9, 2022

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Vernon S. Ness, age 90, of St. Cloud who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Entombment with military honors will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Vern was born on July 24, 1931 in St. Cloud to the late Stanley and Irene (Rau) Ness. He proudly served in the US Army from 1948-1951. He married Eleanor Sterling on February 25, 1963 in Mason City, Iowa. Vern owned and operated Ness Games and Music, selling his business after many years. They resided in Surprise, Arizona for many years and returned to St. Cloud in 2015, residing at Benedict Village. He was a life member of the St. Cloud V.F.W. Post #428 and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428. He was also member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

He loved playing cribbage at the VFW, golfing at Wapicada and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Ruth (Keeney) Carraher of St. Michael; granddaughter, Carin (Jason) Hockert-Hedeen; grandson, Cory Sommer; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Carliss (Fred) Lucius; sister-in-law, Delphine Ness; and many nieces and nephews.

Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor in 2017; granddaughter, Stephanie Sommer; son-in-law, Charlie Carraher; and siblings, Arlene Medeck and Marlin Ness.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 5 North at the St. Cloud Hospital for their professional and compassionate care.