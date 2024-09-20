Vernon Joseph Vonasek, 94, St. Cloud

June 21, 1930 - September 19, 2024

Vernon J. Vonasek, 94, passed away September 19, 2024, at the St. Cloud MN Veterans Home. Currently, the family is planning a private memorial service and interment to honor Vernon. Cremation has taken place. His final resting place will be the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, Little Falls.

Vernon was born to James and Louise (Potucek) Vonasek and raised in rural East Grand Forks, MN. He attended rural school in the Tabor, Minnesota area with his siblings and went on to the NW School of Agriculture in Crookston, Minnesota.

Always a proud patriot, he served as a combat engineer in the Army. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.

Vernon was a 70-year member of the VFW, Eagles, and American Legion.

Vernon married Maxine Valley. They made their home in East Grand Forks, MN, and Grand Forks, ND, and raised their four daughters there.

Throughout his lifetime he had jobs that most boys dreamed of working for the Great Northern Railroad, as a fireman for the city of East Grand Forks (later a volunteer fireman), and as a USPS mail carrier for many years. In his later years, he enjoyed driving the shuttle bus for the UND aviation students in Grand Forks, ND. In 1993, he and Maxine moved to St. Cloud, MN.

Vernon’s Czech heritage was very important to him. His favorite foods were Czech Kolaches and his handmade dumplings, pork chops, and sauerkraut will live on in infamy. He loved old-time music, especially Polka’s, Waltz’s, Fox Trots, and Schottisches. If you came to visit from out of town, chances are he’d pop the hood of your vehicle and check the oil level. Vernon liked to keep busy. No yard weed or ant hill successfully escaped him. Vernon also loved to take rural drives and look at the fields in all seasons. The love of agriculture, the smell of the fields, and the fall colors of the sugar maple tree were a special delight. However, his greatest joy was his family. He adored his daughters and their families. He was an attentive and playful father and grandfather. His quick sense of humor will be missed. He was the perfect definition of Faithful, Loyal, and True, right to the very end.

He is survived by his four daughters: Kathleen Ford of Minneapolis, MN, and her children Nicole (Guy) Davis and Dr Matt (Dr Sara) Ford. Mary Imes of Chaska, MN, and her children Marcus (Pricilla) Imes, and Luke Imes. Bonnie Engel (Jeff) of Bottineau, ND, and their children Jordan (Ashley) Engel, and Brittney (Matt) Punt. Melody Anderson of Naples, FL. Also, Vernon’s four great-grandsons Sawyer, Boaz, Cooper, Rex, and baby girl arriving in November. He is also survived by his brother Delbert (Alvina) Vonasek of East Grand Forks, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 51 years Maxine, brothers, Ed, John, Bill, and Lawrence Vonasek, sisters, Ann Strauss-Gerdes, Angela Useldinger, Frances Chandler, sister-in-law’s Evelyn Vonasek and Darlene Vonasek, brothers-in-law, Bill Strauss and Marvin Chandler, Bob Useldinger and Vernon’s beloved “First son” / Son-in-law Perry W. Ford.

Lastly, to the healthcare staff and employees at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud who cared for Vernon in building 49-1: You were available, responsive, and caring. We are so very grateful. God Bless you all for your kindness shown to our Veterans and our Dad.