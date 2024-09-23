Vernon John Klein, 99, Sauk Rapids

June 2, 1925 - September 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial for Vernon Joseph Klein will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will take place at 12:00 PM before the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Vernon J. Klein, age 99, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids surrounded by his family. Vernon was born on June 2, 1925, to Joseph and Hilda (Gohman) Klein in St. Cloud, MN.

Vern graduated from Tech High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 during WWII. He married Kathryn (Katie) Hackert on June 19, 1947. Vern purchased Peter’s Body Shop with his partner, Darwin Bonn, in 1966. In 1967, he and Katie purchased their lake home cabin on Big Boy Lake in Northern, MN.

In 1987, Vern retired to pursue his lifelong passion for hunting and fishing. The cabin has been our family's backbone and has expanded over the years to accommodate our growing family. Many wonderful memories have been made at the cabin and will continue into the future as his legacy to all of us.

Vern is survived by his children, Donna (Peter) Gohman of Alexandria, and Joseph (Karen) of St. Cloud, 5 grandchildren, Nicole (Paul Spier) Montgomery, Makenzie Gohman, Tom (Kristen) Klein, David (Melissa) Klein, and Kelli (Adam) Koopmeiners, 14 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ava, Levi, Glenn, Sam, Gavin, Olivia, Everly, Brooklyn, Bryn, Blakely, Steven, Emily (Brett), and Ryan, and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Shay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Alice, and brother, Norbert.

A very special thank you to all the staff at Good Shepherd Nursing Home and CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness during Vern’s illness.