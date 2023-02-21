Vernon F. Spartz, 89, Watkins

April 7, 1933 - February 17, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date for Vernon F. Spartz, age 89, of Watkins, who passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Vernon Francis Spartz was born in New London Township on April 7, 1933 to Sylvester and Sophie (Helmer) Spartz, the oldest of six children. When Vernon was 10 years old his mother passed away from Tuberculosis. His father had a building moving business, and by age 12 he was driving the truck pulling the house being moved. He joined the Army and served from 1956-1958 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in Korea. After returning home he continued to move and to build houses.

On December 17, 1976 he married Mary Klein in Spicer, MN and became a stepfather to her four children. Together they built a new home on his family farm site. It was after that when they started their own business, “Spartz Septic Service”. Vernon worked 7 days a week, whenever a call for help came, especially in summer. His clients were faithful and considered him a friend.

For many winters he and Mary spent several months in Nevada or in New Orleans and loved each place they went and the people they met. Vernon was kind, gentle, soft spoken, never raised his voice, and didn’t have an enemy in the world.

Vernon is survived by stepchildren, Margie Klein, SSND of Mankato, MN, John (Karla) Klein of Washburn, ND, Laura (Bill) Ruhland of Eden Valley, MN; daughter-in-law, Sue Oldani of Waterloo, IA; sisters, Marion Person and Agnes Schwanke; brothers, Charles (Gerlinda) Spartz and Ambrose Spartz; and grandchildren, Matthew, Alicia, Sarah, Ellarry, LJ, Mary Jo and Jenna; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brother, Lawrence; and his parents.