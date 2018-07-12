Vernon C. “Doc” Dockendorf, 83, Richmond

November 8, 1934 – July 12, 2018

A celebration of life will be at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Vernon C. “Doc” Dockendorf, age 83, who died Thursday at home. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud at a later date.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Vernon was born to Bernard and Agnes (Sieferman) Dockendorf and raised on a farm in Cold Spring. After graduation from high school in 1952, Vernon joined the Air Force. In the Air Force he was a repair technician and served 20 years. While he was serving he met and married the love of his life, Mary Lucille Bell in Texas in 1959. They were blessed with 3 children. In his retirement he spent his time fishing with family and fixing cars. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, James (Brenda) and their children Tina, Leah and Holly; and Debra (Rhonda Winford) and their daughter Brianna; and siblings, Edward and Arlene Thrasher.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lucille; son, Kenneth; and siblings, Lori, Leroy, Katherine and Marion.