Vergas Man Sentenced for Child Solicitation in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man from northwestern Minnesota has been sentenced for soliciting a child for sex in Stearns County.

Fifty-seven-year-old Darrin Watro of Vergas was sentenced to 30 days in jail and gets credit for having already served five days. He must also register as a predatory offender, complete a sex offender program and be on probation for five years.

Watro pleaded guilty to describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communication in March. Two other charges were dismissed at sentencing.

Court records show an undercover officer was posing as a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl in an online chat room. The officer first logged on in July and a sexual conversation initiated by Watro allegedly continued for weeks until his arrest in October.

Records show Watro admitted to authorities that he had been chatting with someone who said they were a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl, and admitted sending pictures of his genitalia but denied he ever was planning to meet that person.

However, the charging complaint indicates Watro told the girl that he was working on a job in Clearwater and asked if she could meet up during the week.

