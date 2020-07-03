Vera R. Miller, 89, Princeton

January 6, 1931 - June 28, 2020

Vera R. Miller passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Elim Home in Princeton, MN. A private family graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Crown, with Pastor Steve Tischer officiating.

Vera Ruth Kriesel was born on January 6, 1931, to Adolph and Elizabeth (Boyer) Kriesel in Stanford Township. She spent her youth in the Crown area and graduated from St. Francis High School. Vera worked at Marquette Bank in Minneapolis for a few years after graduation. Although growing up they lived a few miles apart from each other, she met her husband, Lloyd Donald Miller, after he returned from WWII. They were joined in marriage and lived in Minneapolis, Anoka, and finally settled back home in the Crown area. Together they worked on their farm and raised their daughter, Sandy.

Vera was a proud mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who lived next door. They would share treats, bake Vera’s famous apple pies, quilt, and go on adventures. In her spare time, Vera enjoyed reading and visiting with her many friends. Vera walked strongly in her faith as a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church of Crown. She will be remembered for being an amazing wife of 58 years, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Vera is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Randy) Bartz of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Carolyn (Chad) Hunt, Brad (Sarah) Bartz, and Becky (David) Moritz; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd in 2009; and infant son, Larry. Memorials are preferred to the Crown Christian School.