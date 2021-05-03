Vera L. Kutzera, 99, St. Cloud

August 14, 1921 - May 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church for Vera L. Kutzera, age 99, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Vera was born on August 14, 1921 to Frederick and Laura (Finneman) Tresco in St. Cloud, Minnesota. As a young girl, Vera worked at the Coliseum, which her parents owned at the time, working in Coat Check. It is here that she met the love of her life, Edmund F. Kutzera. They were united in marriage on October 20, 1945 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. After Edmund’s passing on December 13, 1971, Vera began working at St. Cloud Cathedral High School as a lunch lady. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, the Christian Women and the Daughters of Isabella.

Vera was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. Vera enjoyed being a good hostess, always willing to have people over and having meals prepared for such an event. She was an excellent cook and baker and will be remembered for the wonderful pies she made.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Jerome) Donabauer, Laurie Russell and Luanne Beumer; grandchildren, Cally (Patrick) Anton, Jon (Sharleen) Donabauer, Scott (Tracy) Donabauer, Casey (fiancé, Adam) Merten, Cory Beumer, Kyle (fiancé, Brittany) Beumer and Kelsey (Caleb) Johnson; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Lynette; grandson, Adam Russell; siblings and their spouses, Elmer (Tilly), Roy (Betty) and Donna (Ray) Voigt.