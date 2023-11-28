Van/Car Crash in Buffalo Snarls Traffic

BUFFALO (WJON News) - A mid-day crash in Buffalo snarled traffic on Highway 25 Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2019 Ram cargo van, driven by 60-year-old Robert Johnson of Annandale, was Northbound on Highway 25 while a Cadillac XT5 driven by 66-year-old Joyce Dehmer of Buffalo was moving East on 14th Street Northeast.

The collision was reported to authorities just after 1:00 p.m.

Johnson was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dehmer was not injured in the crash.