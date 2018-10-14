Valeria Poepping, 69, Cold Spring

March 18, 1949 – October 12, 2018

wennerMass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Valeria Poepping age 69, who died Friday, October 12, 2018, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. followed by a Rosary with the Christian Women. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Val was born on March 18, 1949 in Melrose, MN to Bernard and Rosa (Garding) Olmscheid. She married Glen Poepping on October 17, 1970 in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN. Val worked at Fingerhut for 20 years and then St. Boniface Elementary School first as their librarian and then as the IT specialist. She was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church and Christian Women. Val loved quilting, baking, cards, bingo, going to the casino, playing games, traveling, reading, and bowling. Above all she loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Glen; children, Sheila (Terry) Lutgen, Greg (Sarah) Poepping, Cheryl (Jesse) Matter, and Beth (Trevor) Linton; siblings, Eleanor (Jerome) Mohs, Monica (Dave) Vig, Tilly (Norm) Wehlage, Lu (Orv) Brang, Linda (Joe) Roehrl, Ginny (John) Dingman, Mary (Ken) Hiltner, Alvin (Joyce) Olmscheid, Clancy (Joan) Olmscheid and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Sylvester Olmscheid and Loretta Olmscheid.