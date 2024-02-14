Update: Latest on Valentine’s Day Snowfall in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow has started across much of the region Wednesday afternoon and will last into the night.
A Winter Storm Warning has been added for Yellow Medicine County where +6" of snow is possible.
Get our free mobile app
Otherwise, a wide swath of 2-5" of snow is expected for southern Minnesota/western Wisconsin.
The last time St. Cloud had more than an inch of snow in one event was back on January 8th when we had 1.8 inches of snow.
Biggest snow events this season in St. Cloud:
January 8th - 1.8"
December 16th - 1.1"
December 4th - 1.0"
October 30th - 2.2"
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids
- Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud
- First Former Johnnie to Play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Unusually Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota
- Why I'm Dancing for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty