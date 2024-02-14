Update: Latest on Valentine’s Day Snowfall in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow has started across much of the region Wednesday afternoon and will last into the night.

A Winter Storm Warning has been added for Yellow Medicine County where +6" of snow is possible.

Otherwise, a wide swath of 2-5" of snow is expected for southern Minnesota/western Wisconsin.

The last time St. Cloud had more than an inch of snow in one event was back on January 8th when we had 1.8 inches of snow.

Biggest snow events this season in St. Cloud:

January 8th - 1.8"

December 16th - 1.1"

December 4th - 1.0"

October 30th - 2.2"

